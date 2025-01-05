Houston Texans RB Scores on Wild 92-Yard TD
The Houston Texans are playing their final game of the 2024 NFL regular season today against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.
While the game doesn't mean a whole lot for the Texans, they still want to end a rollercoaster season on a positive note. Heading into the playoffs, Houston needs to create some positive momentum.
That is exactly what they have been able to do so far in the first half.
After taking a 7-0 lead on a two-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins, Dameon Pierce extended the lead to 13-0 with a wild 92-yard touchdown run. Unfortunately, the Texans missed the extra point.
Take a look at the massive run from Pierce for yourself:
Following the score and missed extra point, Houston held a 13-0 lead.
Pierce came into this game with very low numbers. He has not had much of a role behind Joe Mixon this season, carrying the football just 21 times for 117 yards and a touchdown all year long before today.
However, with this play, Pierce put his name back on the map. He proved that he is still capable of playing a role and being a playmaker. It's good to see him have that kind of success to end the regular season.
Hopefully, the Texans can continue playing well throughout the rest of the game. Houston will play in the Wild Card playoffs next weekend. Winning today and heading into the playoffs on a positive could be a major key.
All of that being said, they have gotten off to a good start and now need to finish out a complete game against a team that they should be able to find a lot of success.