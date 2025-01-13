Houston Texans Coach Gets Candid on Chiefs Rematch
The Houston Texans will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time within a month this Saturday, as they will battle Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
The Texans initially made the trip to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs on Dec. 21, where they lost by a score of 27-19.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about how he is approaching the rematch, and he doesn't seem to be all that worried about the loss a few weeks ago.
“Different game. I don’t take much from it," Ryans told reporters. "Different circumstances that happened in that particular week. Now, it’s a new game for me. Fresh start, new game. We'll attack it just like it's our first time playing these guys again, so we'll go in with a fresh set of eyes to see the things we need to do to be better. ... I always go into each game with a fresh set of eyes not really harping on what happened in the previous game."
Plus, there really is no one way to prepare for Kansas City.
The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowl championships and have won three titles while making four trips to the Super Bowl over the last five years, so they can obviously beat you in a variety of different ways.
The same type of strategy must be employed when attempting to dethrone them.
Houston's defense certainly looks ready for the occasion, as it held the Los Angeles Chargers to just 12 points this past weekend.
We'll see if the Texans can exact some revenge in Kansas City.