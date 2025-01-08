Texans Coach Drops Hilarious Response to Wild Question
The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs this Saturday, and everyone is wondering how the Texans will deal with Chargers' explosive rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
Houston actually has a pretty solid pass defense, thanks much in part to the efforts of young cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
In the lead up to the clash, head coach DeMeco Ryans was asked how he would deploy Stingley against McConkey, and Ryans fired back with a hilarious—and appropriate—answer.
"You want me to tell you my gameplan?" a laughing Ryans said.
Having Stingley shade McConkey is probably the best idea.
The 23-year-old has been enjoying a spectacular year, as he racked up 54 tackles, five interceptions and 18 passes defended during the regular season. He also logged an impressive 73.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Stingley, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was selected by the Texans with the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Injuries limited him to nine games during his rookie campaign, when he posted 43 tackles, a sack, a pick and five passes defended.
Stingley then began his ascension during his sophomore season, finishing with 39 stops, five interceptions and 13 passes defended in 11 contests.
Obviously, staying on the field has been an issue for the Baton Rouge native thus far, but he was able to participate in all 17 games this season.
We'll see how Stingley manages against McConkey this weekend.
McConkey hauled in 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven scores during the regular season.