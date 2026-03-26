C.J. Stroud Running Out of Time to Deliver for Texans

After Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud flamed out in the playoffs against the New England Patriots, the tsunami of criticism felt likely to overwhelm the entire organization.

Going down the route of firmly backing their signal caller has extended beyond mere words. Positive action quickly morphed into spending extensively to retool the offensive line and the nice move to add a proven starting running back in David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions.

Irrespective of general manager Nick Caserio throwing his front office weight behind the Stroud reclamation project, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has raised his own personal doubts that Stroud can come through under heavy pressure.

"I’d say C.J. Stroud, just because he’s had a two-year downturn after an incredible rookie year, and that Texans team is loaded everywhere, and very ready to compete for a championship," Breer replied to a question on what quarterback he felt was under the most pressure. "If Houston decides to wait on doing a second contract with him, then the pressure’s only turned up another notch. All that’s part of the territory, though, when you’ve shown the potential that Stroud has."

C.J. Stroud Entering Pivotal Year 4 in Houston

Caserio's bold offseason recruitment drive could never be described as not attacking the problems head-on; these are aggressive pushes to fix the long-discussed issues this offense has had to deal with.

However, it could just as easily be argued that going on the last two years of evidence, there's a very real danger that Caserio could be throwing good money after bad with Stroud regardless.

Proceeding with caution as it relates to not handing Stroud a blockbuster contract extension isn't being done on a whim either. Very clearly, the whole organization is taking a well-thought-out position on their leader for now.

Waiting to see if Stroud can bounce back is one thing, but Breer is quite rightly pointing out that the unsettling nature of not committing in dollars and cents terms could indeed prove to be counter productive.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Thus far during his young career, we have to be honest with the overall assessment that Stroud has been a fair weather quarterback who has come up short in crunchtime.

Of course, Stroud won't be the first or last NFL quarterback to appear shaky when the pressure of playoff expectations arrives on his doorstep.

Even so, these types of mental barriers have to be overcome, especially if the 24-year-old is going to become an elite player that Caserio is going to pay handsomely moving forward.

If you flip the script for a minute, if Stroud were on a far less talented team than the Texans, the truth is he would very likely be buckling under the load he'd be getting asked to carry.

Expectations inevitably change when you hit the big leagues, so maybe it's time to stop feeling sorry for Stroud because he's been badly treading water for two seasons now?

After all, very few quarterbacks are privileged enough to have the extremely talented teammates and very willing support network Stroud has been so graciously afforded once again in H-Town.

So, if there was ever a moment for the Texans quarterback to prove he really is the signal caller of the future, the time is now.