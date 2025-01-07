Texans Daily

Houston Texans' HC DeMeco Ryans Gives Praise To Newly-Acquired WR

Houston Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans recently gave praise to the team's newest wide receiver, Diontae Johnson.

Dylan Feltovich

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans, after dealing with multiple season-ending injuries on the offense this season, may have found a key player in wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters this week that he has been impressed with how Johnson has been in practice.

"I was really impressed with his last week of practice," said Ryans. "I thought he picked up on the things we were asking him to do, I thought he had some nice catches, nice plays throughout practice and he got into the game and were able to get him a little involved in the game as well. But he handled himself really well.

Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers this past offseason after he requested to be traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the 28-year-old veteran played seven games with the Panthers before he was once again traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

After just four games with the Ravens, Johnson was waived, and was later claimed by the Texans on Dec 23. Despite all of his moves this season, Ryans claimed that they will continue to feed him more.

"We'll start to continue to feed him more and see how he can help us," said Ryans. "The skillset and talent is there, it's just a matter of him integrating into our offense and making sure we put him in positions to where we can accentuate his talent, because he's a talented player. He made a ton of plays in this league and it's exciting to see what he's able to do on the practice field, so I'm excited to see that come to life on game day."

With second-year wideout Tank Dell and veteran Stefon Diggs out for the rest of the season, the move to acquire a former 1,000 yard receiver could be vital for the Texans as they head into the 2024-25 playoffs.

