Texans' Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

Upon the opening of the NFL's new league year and the free agent market with it, the Houston Texans found themselves as one of the most active teams in the league when it came to tweaking and refining their roster.

Between multiple starting offensive linemen being added on, re-signing key pieces to new deals or extensions, or even bolstering the defense by bringing in former Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship, it's been made clear the Texans are being far from complacent in getting prepared for the season ahead.

Now, the bulk of their free agency work is complete, and squarely ahead lies the 2026 NFL Draft to mark the second major checkpoint for Houston's offseason.

And compared to where the Texans and their roster sat just a few weeks ago, there's a good chance their approach to the first few picks on the board may have shifted slightly after their free agency action.

How the Texans' Free Agency Might've Shifted Draft Plans

Through initial offseason moves, Houston's biggest area of focus was honed in on getting their offensive line more veteran talent and experience. Not just to iron out C.J. Stroud's protection in a big year four, but also to help boost their efficiency in the run game for a rushing unit which ranked towards the bottom of the NFL last season.

Signing Wyatt Teller to become their starting left guard in place of Tytus Howard, and the addition of Braden Smith at right tackle, does just that. Re-signing Ed Ingram to a three-year deal also retains a key piece of the Texans' interior for the foreseeable future, and really only leaves the center position as a question mark for Week One of next season.

But going that also direction in free agency means the Texans––who were plugged in as a clear candidate to target offensive line in the first round––are in a much better position to where they don't have to force a selection solely based on need.

Instead, as it concerns their top pick on the board at pick 28, they can look a few different directions to improve their roster.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Of course, the Texans also have the annual possibility of trading out of the first round, considering they haven't selected on the first day of the draft since 2023.

However, in the event they stick and pick, there's a good pool of talent in the late first round Houston can capitalize on, while also getting the benefit of a fifth-year option on their rookie deal that wouldn't be possible later on.

Nick Caserio and Co. can keep their options open to pursue prospects on their defensive interior that lost talent in free agency, add further depth off the edge, or even bring in another weapon for the offensive side of the ball, if the board falls in their favor.

The offensive line will be almost certain to get some attention from the Texans in the draft, especially further down the board on day two. Houston has two picks in the second round at 38 and 59, along with a third-round selection at 69 that gives them a good amount of flexibility to bolster even more depth on their re-worked front.

Yet, don't expect the Texans' front office to simply have tunnel vision to get their offensive line better with their first pick on the board, just because lackluster protection has been the easy scapegoat for the past two seasons. In reality, a lot of their work upfront has already done.