Texans TE Suffers Season-Ending Injury
It looks like Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan will have his season cut short for the second-straight year.
According to a team announcement, the Texans have placed tight end Brevin Jordan on Injured Reserve following the leg injury he suffered during Monday's training camp practice.
It's nothing short of a devastating situation for Jordan, who came back into training camp this season following an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, one in which he only played two games after suffering from a torn ACL in Week Two.
Now, before he's able to step on the field for Week One, the 25-year-old sees the same fate occur once again, banging up the same knee that gave him trouble last year.
Jordan reportedly went down during Monday's practice to be examined for a painful-looking lower leg injury, followed by an emotional scene with the team huddling around the practice field. He would eventually be carted off by trainers to be further evaluated, to where we now know his official status for this coming season.
Jordan was selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft at 147th overall, heading into his fifth season with the team for the 2025 campaign. Through his time with Houston, he's appeared in 36 games to post 53 total receptions, 531 yards, and five touchdowns. His best campaign came during the 2023 season when he logged 17 catches for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
It's been a weirdly injury-plagued training camp for the Texans up to this point. Running back Joe Mixon is dealing with a foot injury that's kept him out of practice, even dating back to OTAs and minicamp. C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a scary-looking injury earlier in camp that won't be as drastic as once thought, but could still keep him out of the action for Week One of the season.
With Jordan now being the latest going down for the season, it's yet another entry in a bumpy training camp stretch for Houston and this roster.
According to a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans will search for a veteran tight end on the free agent market in order to add some additional depth to the unit, but it remains to be seen how that plays out.
In the meantime, the Texans will roll into the 2025 season with a tight end room held down by Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, and Irv Smith Jr.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Sign Former Patriots OT
MORE: Texans TE Suffers Significant Injury in Training Camp
MORE: NFL Coaches Anonymously Weigh In on Texans’ C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans CB Makes Strong Claim on C.J. Stroud
MORE: Houston Texans Urged to Steal Key Player from Las Vegas Raiders