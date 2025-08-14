Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Says Bryce Young Is Among Best QBs He's Ever Seen

The Houston Texans quarterback didn't hold back on the Carolina Panthers' own.

Jared Koch

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans will have their second of three preseason games on the horizon this weekend as they'll be set to host the Carolina Panthers, led by 2023's first-overall pick, Bryce Young.

Young, while not having the most booming start to his NFL career, began to put the pieces together a little bit towards the end of his second campaign in 2024. Now, he's entering his third-year pro with one of his better supporting casts held since he joined the league, and could be on the verge of a big statement year for the season ahead.

Young will have a chance to get his feet wet before against the Texans in a preseason battle on Saturday, and could be up against the second-overall counterpart from his draft class in C.J. Stroud. A highlighted battle between the top two picks from two offseasons ago, even without being a true regular-season contest.

A few days before kickoff, though, it wouldn't be without some eye-catching comments from Stroud surrounding Young, with the Texans' signal caller handing over some noteworthy praise by considering him one of the best quarterbacks he's ever seen in his life.

"I seen a dog come out of him. I know he's dealt with some frustrations. I think he bounced back like he should, and like we all know, he can. He's a heck of a player, one of the best quarterbacks I've ever seen in my life. I just think he needs some help around him, too. I'm just really proud of that guy."

The stock is certaintly trending up surrounding Young, too. After a productive end to the season in 2024, he'll have first-overall pick Tetairoa McMillan by his side in the receiver room, a second-year head coach in Dave Canales, and a full offseason of development and getting better for a potential breakout in year three.

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and Houston Texans quarterback
Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Clearly, Stroud has the utmost confidence to see Young emerge as not just a good quarterback in the league, but one of the best the NFL has to offer. Perhaps this 2025 campaign on the horizon will present the perfect opportunity to showcase that.

Stroud and Young will face off during the Texans-Panthers bout on Saturday, set to kickoff at 1 PM ET in NRG Stadium.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Texans Sign Former Chargers TE

MORE: Texans’ Win-Loss Floor Is Worse Than You Think

MORE: Texans Sign Former Patriots OT

MORE: Texans TE Suffers Significant Injury in Training Camp

MORE: NFL Coaches Anonymously Weigh In on Texans’ C.J. Stroud

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News