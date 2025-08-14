Texans' C.J. Stroud Says Bryce Young Is Among Best QBs He's Ever Seen
The Houston Texans will have their second of three preseason games on the horizon this weekend as they'll be set to host the Carolina Panthers, led by 2023's first-overall pick, Bryce Young.
Young, while not having the most booming start to his NFL career, began to put the pieces together a little bit towards the end of his second campaign in 2024. Now, he's entering his third-year pro with one of his better supporting casts held since he joined the league, and could be on the verge of a big statement year for the season ahead.
Young will have a chance to get his feet wet before against the Texans in a preseason battle on Saturday, and could be up against the second-overall counterpart from his draft class in C.J. Stroud. A highlighted battle between the top two picks from two offseasons ago, even without being a true regular-season contest.
A few days before kickoff, though, it wouldn't be without some eye-catching comments from Stroud surrounding Young, with the Texans' signal caller handing over some noteworthy praise by considering him one of the best quarterbacks he's ever seen in his life.
"I seen a dog come out of him. I know he's dealt with some frustrations. I think he bounced back like he should, and like we all know, he can. He's a heck of a player, one of the best quarterbacks I've ever seen in my life. I just think he needs some help around him, too. I'm just really proud of that guy."
The stock is certaintly trending up surrounding Young, too. After a productive end to the season in 2024, he'll have first-overall pick Tetairoa McMillan by his side in the receiver room, a second-year head coach in Dave Canales, and a full offseason of development and getting better for a potential breakout in year three.
Clearly, Stroud has the utmost confidence to see Young emerge as not just a good quarterback in the league, but one of the best the NFL has to offer. Perhaps this 2025 campaign on the horizon will present the perfect opportunity to showcase that.
Stroud and Young will face off during the Texans-Panthers bout on Saturday, set to kickoff at 1 PM ET in NRG Stadium.
