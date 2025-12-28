C.J. Stroud Says Texans Never Panicked During Playoff Push

The Houston Texans have finally found their way into the playoff mix after a Week 17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-16, officially righting the ship after having previously fallen into an 0-3, then 3-5 hole earlier in the year, now at 11-5 and in the postseason.

Needless to say, it's one of the most impressive midseason turnarounds a team has overcame in recent league history, being just the sixth team ever to go 0-3 to then make the postseason, to now having a real opportunity to make noise in the AFC in a couple weeks' time.

In the mind of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans' climb back is simply a testament to the work he and the team have put in across the season, and the resilience the team is built with from top to bottom.

"Yeah, man, it's a testament to the hard work, to how we were built from top to bottom. From our ownership, to Nick Caserio, to DeMeco [Ryans], to me, Danielle [Hunter], Will [Anderson], and just how our team has built," Stroud said after clinching the postseason. "Were built tough. We're not perfect, we just try to find a way to win each week."

C.J. Stroud Was Confident in Texans All Season

For Stroud, his confidence never wavered in what the Texans could eventually become, even when they were down in the count earlier in the season.

The Texans' offense was inconsistent, end-of-game execution continued to fall through in the final moments of the first half of the schedule, and led to too many mistakes piling up early to force Houston to climb an uphill battle.

Yet, even with those implications, the Texans have since rallied on an eight-game winning streak, have put together one of, if not the best defensive unit in the NFL, and the offense around Stroud has really begun to catch its stride as well.

Now, Houston's got 11 wins for the first time since their 2018 season, and certainly aren't done pushing forward just yet.

"I was never kind of worried, just because we weren't getting blown out by anybody. We just weren't finishing games. And I think things are going to happen on Sundays. Like, we're going to give up points, we're going to turn over the ball. Like, it's just how you respond. I think our response from, you know, that time when we were 3-5 and on, we responded to those situations better."

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) stands on the field following a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Texans now have the challenge of keeping that positive momentum moving forward into the final week of the regular season, and into the playoffs where Houston will be met with a Wild Card date against a matchup to be determined.

But whatever's in store for that matchup, best believe that Stroud and the rest of the Texans are coming in prepared.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!