Texans Learn Matthew Stafford’s Week 1 Status vs. Rams
It's official. Matthew Stafford will be ready to go for his Week 1 opener vs. the Houston Texans.
After weeks of speculation throughout training camp and preseason revolving around the health of the Los Angeles Rams quarterback and the status of his back ailment, head coach Sean McVay has now confirmed that Stafford will be active and starting Sunday vs. the Texans.
Stafford has recently been ramping up his workload in practice following his lingering offseason disc injury in his back. But now, with less than a week to go until the season kicks off, he seems fully prepared to take the reins of the Rams' offense, set to go up against an elite Texans defense.
This season will mark Stafford's fifth year at the helm for the Rams. Last season, he appeared in 16 total games to post 3,762 yards on a 65.8% completion rate, throwing for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He'll be rolling into his age-37 season, but if his health is up to par, he's proven to still have the abilities of an elite NFL signal caller.
And to start his fifth campaign, it won't be an easy task for this Rams offense. They'll be up against a DeMeco Ryans-led unit that could have an opportunity to be both an elite group in the front seven, headlined by third-year Will Anderson Jr. and veteran Danielle Hunter, along with an extremely strong secondary commanded by Derek Stingley Jr. and a deep safety group.
With Stafford's status for Week 1 becoming set in stone, it'll also mark the first time we've ever seen a matchup between Stafford and C.J. Stroud, as the two sides have yet to face off since Stroud was drafted to the league in 2023.
The last meeting the Texans faced Stafford and the Rams was in 2021, when Los Angeles took home a 38-22 victory over an offense-led Davis Mills, where Stafford finished with over 300 yards and three touchdowns. This time, Houston will hope for a better result and secure their first victory over the Rams since 2009, and their second-ever victory over them in franchise history.
Kickoff for Texans and Rams lands at 3:25 PM CT on Sunday, September 7th.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Rookie Quickly Making Strong First Impression
MORE: C.J. Stroud Has One Weakness That Could Limit Texans' Offense
MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Predicted to Surge Into MVP Talks
MORE: Texans' Defense Has Sky-High Expectations