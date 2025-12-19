Texans Have Several Historic Milestones In Play vs. Raiders

The red-hot Houston Texans will be searching for another win to add to their total against the faltering Las Vegas Raiders, now currently riding the wave of a six-game win streak to place them at 9-5 with three weeks to go, and could have a golden opportunity to extend that number back at home this weekend as well.

And in the midst of the Texans' action for Week 16, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of.

A handful of players on the roster (and perhaps even a coach) are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment to etch their name further into the Texans franchise history books with a big performance.

With that, here's five historical milestones to keep an eye on as the Texans take on the Raiders:

C.J. Stroud Could Land Top 3 in Texans' All-Time Passing TDs

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With two passing touchdowns against the Raiders, quarterback C.J. Stroud (58) would pass quarterback David Carr (59) for the third-most passing touchdowns in franchise history.

In Week 15 against Arizona, Stroud threw for three touchdowns, his second game with three or more touchdowns this season, along with 260 passing yards on a 75.9% completion rate. If the hot hand continues, he could very well make his way up the leaderboard.

Kamari Lassiter Lands in Exclusive Club With 1 INT

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) spins the ball after making an interception during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With an interception on Sunday, cornerback Kamari Lassiter would become the third player in franchise history and only player in the NFL this season to record at least one interception in three consecutive games, joining safety Quintin Demps and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

While Stingley may get a lot of attention as the Texans' number-one lockdown corner, Lassiter has quietly been building a case of being one of the best young defensive backs in the game today. With an interception, he could have the numbers to prove it, being the only player this season that would have three straight games with a pick.

Will Anderson on Brink of Top 4 in Texans' All-Time Sacks

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a defensive play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With one sack against Las Vegas, Will Anderson Jr. (28.5) would pass defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (29.0) for the fourth- most sacks in franchise history. Anderson has recorded 10.5 sacks this season, the fifth-most in the AFC.

The past two games, Anderson's sack total has remained stagnant— being without a takedown against the Cardinals or Kansas City Chiefs after five straight games of posting at least one sack. He'll have a golden opportunity to get back on track this week at home against Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, and make some additional history in the process.

Dalton Schultz a Virtual Lock to Make Texans History

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With one reception on Sunday, tight end Dalton Schultz (70) would set the single-season franchise record for most receptions by a tight end, passing former Texans tight end Owen Daniels, who had 70 in 2008.

Schultz has proven to be an extremely valuable asset in the Texans' receiving room, and another catch might just cement him as one of the most productive names the franchise has ever seen at the position.

It's been a quiet, yet productive year for the veteran tight end, but he's on pace to put up nearly 800 receiving yards by the end of the season.

DeMeco Ryans' Looking to Continue Winning Ways

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With a win against the Raiders in Week 16, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans would become the first head coach in franchise history to win 10-plus games in three consecutive seasons.

After previously sinking to an 0-3 record, then a 3-5 record earlier this season, the turnaround that the Texans and Markkanen have taken on has been nothing short of incredible. And now, Houston's head coach is just one win shy of producing the most stable three-year stretch the franchise has seen since its inception at the start of the century.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!