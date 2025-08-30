Texans' C.J. Stroud Predicted to Surge Into MVP Talks
Coming off an up-and-down 2024 campaign, all eyes are on Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to have a resurgence of a season, along with the new-and-improved supporting cast he has on the roster built from this offseason.
And for some, there might not just be a bounce-back season in store for the year ahead, but perhaps an MVP-caliber season.
The Athletic's Mike Jones recently mapped out his boldest prediction for the Texans heading into the 2025 season, now less than a week from kicking off, claiming that Stroud "reinserts himself into MVP conversation."
"The Texans’ young quarterback rebounds in a big way after a sophomore slump that had a lot to do with an inept offensive line, injury-riddled wide receiving unit and struggles of former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Stroud finds comfort in a new system behind a revamped line and capitalizes on the arrival of rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins, seeing a spike in touchdown passes and decrease in interceptions while guiding the Texans to another AFC South title and one of the top records in the conference as a whole."
Being invested in those league MVP conversations is setting some steep expectations, but if a few factors swing in the Texans' favor compared to last season, it's not out of the realm of imagination.
It all starts with the offensive line, a virtually whole new group in front of Stroud tasked with putting up better results than letting Stroud become the second-most sacked quarterback in the league as he did in 2024. That could come with a slight adjustment window at the beginning of the year, but if the chemistry connects quickly, it could be a prelude to a big-time year offensively.
Combine that with the new weapons Stroud will have at his disposal to support the losses of both Stefon Diggs and an injured Tank Dell, there could be enough unit to beat up on a weaker, while improved, AFC South, and get Houston to the top of the conference to give their signal caller a few glances for that MVP hardware.
A lot has to go right, but if the Texans can keep the momentum flowing from the first two years of the DeMeco Ryans era, it's hard to count out the possibility of Stroud being an MVP dark horse..
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans' Defense Has Sky-High Expectations
MORE: C.J. Stroud Feels Great About Texans' Offensive Line
MORE: 4 Texans Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts
MORE: Texans GM Doesn't Commit to Joe Mixon's Playing Status for 2025
MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Compelling Joe Mixon Replacement