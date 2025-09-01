Nico Collins Believes Texans’ WRs Can Be Dangerous
The Houston Texans' wide receiver corps will be set to look a bit different for the 2025 season, as it did this time a year ago.
While Stefon Diggs has since left to go to the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, and Tank Dell will be slated to be on Injured Reserve across the season, it leaves the existing Nico Collins as the only starter from last year's group joining up with a brand new surrounding cast.
The Texans will have a pair of Iowa State rookies in the form of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, preparing to have a solid role in year one, and will also have fresh legs in the slot in the form of Christian Kirk, who comes aboard from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's a bit of an overhauled landscape to surround C.J. Stroud, falling in line with what this offensive front and backfield could have in store. But where there is change, there is opportunity– and in the mind of Nico Collins, this wide receiver group will have the opportunity to be "dangerous" this season.
"I feel like we could be dangerous, man," Collins told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 at a recent charity event. "I feel we all just go out there and be us. That's the main important thing, is go out and be you. Don't make the moment bigger than what it is and go out just have fun. Make plays for the team and that's what we're doing for sure."
It's a bit of a different look offensively outside of what Collins will bring to the table, but the Texans star still looks to be on the verge of having a dominant fifth season in Houston.
Last season, Collins wound up posting over 1,000 yards receiving on 68 catches despite playing in only 11 games, and now, if healthy for 2025, a truly career year could be in play.
That health could be a big if for Collins, though. Throughout his first four years with the Texans, he's yet to have a season where he's played in all 17 games, and will certainly have to support a large share of the passing workload again this year, to where that durability could raise some eyebrows in what will be his age-26 campaign.
Thankfully, a refurbished supporting cast built from this offseason will help bring an extra dose of depth for Collins in case he does miss any time, but if he's on the field and Stroud is protected, expect a monster year from the Texans Pro Bowl receiver.
