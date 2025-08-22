Texans Linked to Trade With Chargers to Address Major Weakness
The Houston Texans have been hard at work in an attempt to reshuffle their roster this offseason, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
Not only have the Texans completely revamped their receiving corps, but they have also remodeled their offensive line, trading away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, signing some veteran free agents and selecting Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft.
That being said, Houston's offensive line is still viewed as a major area of weakness for the team heading into 2025, as evidenced by the fact that quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times in 2024. That certainly played a significant role in his sophomore slump.
While the Texans may be improved in the trenches, it couldn't hurt to add some more pieces before Week 1, and Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has linked them to a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to help them solve that problem.
Texans could swing a trade with the Chargers
In the deal, Houston would send a seventh-round draft pick to the Chargers in exchange for offensive lineman Trey Pipkins, who has played both guard and tackle.
"With backups such as Blake Fisher and Zach Thomas failing to stand out during training camp and the start of the preseason, Houston needs to bring in a piece such as Trey Pipkins III," Kay wrote. "Pipkins has been a fixture for the Chargers offensive line since emerging as a full-time starter in 2022, but he's coming off a disappointing season and could even be a potential cut candidate due to the cap savings his release would provide."
Pipkins was originally selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and became a full-time starter in 2022, where he played right tackle. Last year, however, he was moved to right guard and struggled significantly.
Perhaps a change of scenery would do the 28-year-old some good, and he could ultimately serve as a versatile depth piece for the Texans.
Houston is aiming to win its third straight AFC South division title, but that will be challenging if its offensive line is not up to snuff.