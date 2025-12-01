DeMeco Ryans Still Not Satisfied After Texans' Win vs. Colts

The Houston Texans were able to take home a much-needed win during their Week 13 road trip against the Indianapolis Colts, making for a fourth-straight victory that lifts them to a 7-5 record on the year, and one step closer to the AFC South title that once seemed far out of reach beginning this season.

The defense came through to force the Colts to their lowest point total of the season. The offense moved the chains to get points on the board in every quarter, and in turn, made for a solid effort on both sides of the ball that got the job done for yet another successful week in the books.

But that success certainly won't lead to much complacency for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Watching the film back over for his group's pivotal win proved that while they did enough to get over the hump in Indianapolis, there's still a ton to clean up, and lots of room for growth.

"My biggest takeaway is, always, I'm excited that we got the win, but I think the biggest takeaway for me is, we left so much out there. And there's still so many things we can do better," Ryans said.

"I know it's tough to say that, but it is some small things, some things I know we can do better, things we can clean up, technique wise, fundamental wise, I just feel like we still left a lot of plays out there, and that's my challenge to our guys. It's always, how do you get better?"

DeMeco Ryans Challenges Texans to Be Even Better

The Texans are riding the hot-hand now, with their offense beginning to click much better than what was seen just two months ago, and the defense sustaining it's place as one of, if not, the best collective unit in the entire NFL.

But margins are always thin in the NFL, especially getting deeper into the season with the playoff picture beginning to form. This weekend in Indianapolis, the Texans were on the right side of the equation, but that doesn't mean it was a seamless effort.

The Texans came away short of a touchdown in the red zone on multiple occasions that left a handful of points on the board, had a bit of a quieter day in the trenches with just one takedown on Daniel Jones, and still had nine penalties that took away 85 yards throughout.

So, there are absolutely factors that can be tweaked and refined heading into the final stretch of the season to keep the winning streak alive and well, and for Ryans, he's ensuring his players keep that constant effort at improvement in the coming weeks to do just that.

"Don't just rest on or we want and be happy with winning. It's all about continue to learn in a win or a loss," Ryans said. "What do you learn from it and how you keep pushing the envelope to get even better?"

