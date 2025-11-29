Texans vs. Colts: How to Watch, Stream, Betting Lines

The Houston Texans are looking for what could be a fourth-straight win on the season heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, their first of two games this season against the current leader in the AFC South.

The Texans, fresh off their TNF victory over the Buffalo Bills, are riding into this one with some momentum defensively fresh off an eight-sack outing on the reigning MVP Josh Allen, and have their health trending in the right direction with C.J. Stroud and Jalen Pitre returning from concussion protocol.

As for the Colts, they'll be looking to rebound off of their latest narrow 20-23 loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, and maintain their perfect 6-0 record at home this year.

With a second-straight loss, that could make this division race an extremely fascinating one down the final stretch, so for the Texans, it's a massive game to take advantage of.

Here's how to tune into the action between the Texans and Colts:

How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

- Date/Time: Sunday, November 30th @ 12 PM CST



- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN



- TV Broadcast: CBS



- Stream: NFL+, Paramount+



- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris



- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)

Betting Lines

- Spread: Houston +3.5 (-110), Indianapolis -3.5 (-110)



- Favorite Moneyline: Indianapois -185



- Underdog Moneyline: Houston +154



- Total: 44.5



- Total Over Odds: -115



- Total Under Odds: -105

Injury Reports

Here's the final injury reports released from each team following Friday's practice, as both sides look to be relatively healthy.

Houston Texans

– LB Jamal Hill: OUT (hamstring)

Indianapolis Colts

– LB Jaylon Carlies: OUT (ankle)



– TE Tyler Warren: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

The biggest name of note for the Colts is, of course, rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who was a late entry on this week's injury report due to an illness, and now finds himseld questionable before kickoff.

Each side will be stuck without a bit of linebacker depth, with the Texans being down Jamal Hill for a second straight game, while Jaylon Carlies will be sidelined for an ankle injury.

But as for C.J. Stroud and Jalen Pitre, both are active and ready to go after missing the last three weeks, and should act as a major boost for both sides of the ball in a critical division matchup.

