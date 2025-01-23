Texans Could Swing Massive Trade for Rams Star WR
The Houston Texans are probably going to find themselves in need of some wide receiver help this offseason, as Stefon Diggs is slated to hit free agency and Tank Dell will probably miss all of 2025 while recovering from a major knee injury.
The Texans don't exactly have ample cap room, so they may not be able to make any big splashes in free agency like they did last year when they signed edge rusher Danielle Hunter and then completed a blockbuster trade for Diggs.
But perhaps Houston can land one star player?
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton feels it's a possibility and has named Houston as one of the top potential trade destinations for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"Since the Texans are in the midst of a win-now window, they should target a plug-and-play wide receiver in free agency or the draft," Moton wrote. "Nico Collins could see heavy coverage if the Texans don't find a complementary wideout who commands attention downfield."
The Texans don't really have any guaranteed options behind Collins heading into next season, which is why Kupp would represent a terrific pickup for the club.
Kupp is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.
The problem with the 31-year-old is that he has been ravaged by injury issues the past several seasons and has appeared in just 33 contests since 2022.
Also, the Rams appeared to be phasing him out of their offense over the last several weeks of the year, which indicates they may feel he is in decline.
Still, he would comprise a nice addition for a struggling Houston offense that could absolutely stand to add more weapons for C.J. Stroud.