Houston Texans Must Consider Signing This Former Pro Bowl Defender
With the Houston Texans officially kicking off training camp this week, the former AFC South defending champions have an opportunity to make a big splash before the start of the 2025 NFL season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday evening that the Las Vegas Raiders have released former All Pro defensive tackle Christian Wilkins after one season with the organization.
Schefter also noted that the franchise will void his remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on his contract due to how he treated the rehab for a foot injury. Wilkins played in just five games for the Raiders during the 2024 NFL season before suffering an injury against the Denver Broncos, recording 17 total tackles and two sacks during the brief stint.
It's often a rare occurrence for a top player at his position to be released just months before the season, which means general manager Nick Caserio must consider pursuing Wilkins despite his lingering injury.
Houston's defense under head coach DeMeco Ryans was one of the best in the NFL last season, as the unit ranked fifth in yards allowed per game with an average of 315 yards. However, one of the main flaws the Texans had on defense last year was the lack of firepower within the interior of the line, along with the stopping the run.
Signing Wilkins would address both of these needs for Houston. The 29-year-old defensive tackle has consistently proven to be a jack-of-all-trades player with his ability to be a difference-maker in both the pass and run game. In his last full season with the Miami Dolphins, Wilkins finished the year with 10 sacks and 32 quarterback hurries. With EDGE rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson being one of the best pass-rushing attacks in the NFL, an interior threat like Wilkins would create one of the best front fours in the league.
In addition to his pass-rushing skill set, Wilkins showed improvements in his run defense last season with the Raiders, finishing with a PFF run-blocking grade of 80.2. Before he was released, Wilkins was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list earlier this month, which means the star defender will miss the first four games of the NFL season. However, taking a swing on Wilkins could be a perfect match.