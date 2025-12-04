Texans DT to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The Houston Texans will be without one of their starting defenders upfront for the remainder of the 2025 season.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. will be undergoing season-ending foot surgery, expected to make a full recovery for the 2026 season.

"DT Tim Settle Jr. is slated to undergo foot surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season, sources say. Part of a veteran front that’s been playing very well of late and a free agent in the spring, Settle should be recovered well ahead of the 2026 season."

Settle was a DNP on the Texans' first injury report in practice heading into their looming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. While there were questions of whether he'd be good to go for this weekend, that absence will instead turn out to be a notably extended one.

A tough break for the Texans' defense that's been playing as one of the best collective units in the NFL since the year kicked off, and especially in the trenches upfront, where Settle has remained a critical and underrated part of that success.

During his 12 games of active play this season, Settle has put together 15 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defended, and one sack; that takedown coming on reigning league MVP Josh Allen during the Texans' TNF win over the Buffalo Bills.

Yet, the 28-year-old's second season in Houston will be ending prematurely, and force head coach DeMeco Ryans and Houston's defense to make another adjustment on that side of the ball due to injury.

In recent weeks, it's been the Texans' secondary dealing with a bundle of injury issues, including the injuries to safeties Jaylen Reed and M.J. Stewart, along with cornerback Jaylin Smith. Now, that injury bug has seeped into the front seven.

With Settle out of the mix, the Texans will now lean on Mario Edwards Jr. and Sheldon Rankins on the defensive interior to pair with the dominant edge duo that has been Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Houston could also decide to make a practice squad pickup or elevation to help add additional depth if they fill the need.

