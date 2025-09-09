Texans Starting Offensive Lineman to Miss Multiple Weeks
It looks like the Houston Texans will be without their starting center for the next few weeks.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Texans center Jake Andrews suffered from a high ankle sprain during Week 1's matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams and has an undetermined timetable for recovery.
With Andrews out of the lineup, it now leaves 2024 fourth-round pick Jarrett Patterson as the Texans' starting center, who finished out on the starting offensive front following Andrews' injury in Houston's eventual 9-14 loss vs. LA.
Andrews would inevitably leave in the second half of Sunday's season opener in Los Angeles with that ankle injury, where he would go to the sidelines into the blue tent to be evaluated further, then would be carted to the locker room, and never return to the game.
During the 45 snaps he was on the field, Andrews finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.7, allowing zero pressures, hurries, or sacks.
Considering Andrews left Sunday's game on a cart, it's a relatively positive turnout for the Texans center and his recovery, but nonetheless, with his absence set to be at least spanning across the next few weeks, it'll only continue the trend of a seemingly persistent injury bug that has plagued the Texans all throughout the start of this season.
Sunday's opener also saw Texans starting tight end Cade Stover go down with a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely with Andrews, not to mention the sudden injury of starting right guard Ed Ingram before Week 1's kickoff, which certainly disrupted a bit of Houston's plans on their new-look offensive line to begin the fresh season.
Now, the Texans will be forced to make uet another tweak to their five-man unit in front of C.J. Strouud ahead of their Week 2 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the hope that they'll facilitate a bit more consistency in pass protection than what was seen vs. Los Angeles.
Against the Rams, Stroud would be sacked three times on the day for a total loss of 31 yards, and was pressured on 41% of his dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats.