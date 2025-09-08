C.J. Stroud Speaks On Texans' Offensive Line Troubles vs. Rams
The Houston Texans didn't have the most ideal day when it came to their offensive line for their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams, falling short of a 1-0 start to the season in a 9-14 loss that, offensively, could've been a bit better.
But it was also a game in which the Texans had some vital issues up front before action even kicked off. Right guard Ed Ingram would be ruled out leading up to kickoff due to an abdominal injury he sustained in practice, starting center Jake Andrews would be carted off in the second half, and Houston's fill-in at left tackle, Cam Robinson, went down with a mid-game lower-body injury as well.
Finding a consistent attack offensively with such a shaky standing upfront is hard to do for any team in the NFL, but especially for a Texans team that was already facing a fair amount of questions about what might be in store for this offensive line after a busy offseason to bring in four new starters. Having two injured receivers in Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios likely wasn't helping this unit's case much either.
So, all in all, it was a tougher day than expected for C.J. Stroud, but even following the outcome of the contest, he wasn't one to make excuses at the podium.
"It's not easy. It's something that's like... are you going to lay down, or are you going to play?" Stroud said of the Texans' offensive line injuries. "So, for me, I just try to compete. I try to compete the best I can, and show those guys, I don't care who's in there, I trust in you. And, by the way I play, I try to play as hard as I can to show that I'm there for them, and also vocally as well."
"Even our receivers, a little bit. We got some guys coming back, hopefully soon. It's not always easy, but it's why I'm in the position I am to try and solve some of those issues. Because everybody deals with injuries, but I think I try to do my best at that."
Stroud was ultimately sacked three times for 41 yards, while being pressured on 41% of his dropbacks, according to NextGen Stats. He finished connecting on 19/27 passes for 188 yards with one interception, while also rushing five times for 32 yards.
It's not a 1-0 start like the Texans probably would've liked to begin the season with, but even after starting the new year off on the wrong foot, the sky wasn't falling for Stroud post-game.
"I think there's a lot of hope still," Stroud said of the Texans at the podium. "We did a lot of good things. That's a really good defense, a really good team. I definitely think we could've won, but you can should've, would've, could've all day. We didn't deserve to win that game, because we didn't do the right things. So, when you come out in the NFL lolligagging and not going through the motions, that's kind of what happens."
"I think we'll be alright. It'll just be a good wake-up call for us."
Stroud and the Texans will have the chance to rebound on primetime next week when they'll be landing back in Houston for their home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.