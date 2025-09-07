Texans Starting OL Carted Off in Rams Game
The Houston Texans saw one of their starting offensive linemen carted off the field in their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
At the end of the third quarter vs. the Rams, Texans center Jake Andrews would go down with an apparent ankle injury.
Andrews would end up in the blue tent following the injury and would eventually try to walk to the locker room. After a few steps, Andrews would stop to take the cart, where he would then be taken back for further evaluation, surprisingly still listed as questionable to return.
As a result of Andrews' absence, second-year center Jarrett Patterson would be the fill-in.
It fits the trend of a disastrous Sunday for the Texans' new-look offensive line, starting with the injuries faced up front throughout the day.
Before kickoff, Houston would rule out their projected starting right guard, Ed Ingram, with an abdominal injury he sustained this week in practice. Veteran left tackle Cam Robinson would also eventually be injured in the middle of this one with a calf injury, and now Andrews is the latest to get taken out of the action.
So in all, it's three offensive linemen who have been injured on Sunday for the Texans; two starters, and Houston's $14 million free agency addition from this offseason in Robinson.
Along with the injury troubles and changes to the starting unit, it hasn't led to much success or consistency for Houston's offensive line stability vs. Los Angeles. Stroud was sacked three times in the first three quarters, paired with several hurries and pressures, certainly making his day a bit tougher.
Now, Stroud will have to work without his starting center in Andrews. The second-year center was brought into Houston this offseason after last playing for the New England Patriots, seemingly having an impressive summer in the building to make his way to start on the interior of this refreshed offensive line.
It remains to be seen to what extent Andrews' injury is, or how much time he'll miss, but regardless, it's far from the optimal start for this Texans' offensive front.