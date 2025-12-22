Four Instant Takeaways From Texans’ Ugly Win Over Raiders

Despite coming into the day heavily favored to take down the two-win Las Vegas Raiders, it was far from a dominating effort for the Houston Texans to come away with what's now their seventh win in a row and 10th on the year, squeezing out a 23-21 victory on their home field.

Any time you can get a win in the NFL, you're able to walk away with your head up. But the way in which Houston's operation performed in this one that kept them clawing for a victory from start to finish, rather than gaining a comfortable lead at any point, might be leaving a bit of a sour taste in the mouth of head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Both sides of the ball had their respective hiccups. Fans had moments of booing the Texans' offense within the walls of NRG Stadium, and coming out of it, may honestly leave this team with more questions than answers heading into the home stretch of the season.

Here's four instant takeaways from the Week 16 action in Houston:

1. Way Too Close for Comfort

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

For a game that was projected to be decided by over two touchdowns in favor of Houston before kickoff against the league's worst scoring offense, the way things unraveled throughout the day certainly didn't make that seem like the case.

The Raiders kept things feisty and within one score for the most of the way. They outgained Houston in total yards, had them on the ropes heading into the fourth quarter, and really made this one a bit too close of a matchup that any Texans fan wanted to see.

At the end of the day, a win is a win, and for the Texans, it extends their win streak for yet another week. But for the aspirations this team has in the coming weeks, the operation has to be cleaned up before the postseason arrives if they want to make any serious noise.

2. Texans' Offense Faces Rough Patch

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Compared to their successes of last week, the Texans offense definitely took a few steps back against a Raiders defense that hasn't exactly been the best across their two-win season.

C.J. Stroud and the passing offense struggled to move the ball down the field consistently, relying on a lot of short, dink-and-dunk gains in an attempt to move the chains. Their run defense struggled without Woody Marks as they averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, and only one offensive touchdown throughout a game in which they scored 23 points in all.

Houston's shown that when this offense hits its stride to play complementary football with their elite defense, they can come out on top in many games. This one, though, was far from perfect on the scoring end, that gives Stroud and Co. room for growth in the final two weeks of the regular season.

3. Run Defense Hits a Snag on Ashton Jeanty

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) stiff-arms away a potential tackle by Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) on a touchdown pass during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Even while the Raiders weren't the ones stamping a win in the left column, it's hard to walk away thinking anyone but Ashton Jeanty was the best player to take the field in Houston this week.

24 carries, 128 yards on the ground, and two total touchdowns throughout the day thanks to an explosive 60-yard reception made for what may have been the rookie runner's best game of his pro career this far––and he did it all on one of the top rushing defenses in the entire NFL.

Just like the Texans' offensive side of the ball, Houston's run defense can't afford many repeat performances like this moving forward if they want to make a deep run in the AFC. But with the explosive playmaking ability put together against such a strong unit, perhaps it’s more of a credit to the talent Jeanty has as one of the more exciting young running backs in the league.

4. Keep an Eye on Two Late Injuries

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, the Texans were hit with not one, but two injuries on their offensive line in the form of tackles Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown. Ersery would leave first with what was labeled a hand injury, while Brown would be helped off the field by trainers in the final three minutes with an apparent knee injury.

The extent of either injury is foggy, but if the Texans are forced without one, or both guys for any time, that's a massive loss. Especially as Houston's offensive line has been hitting its stride as of late by sticking with the five same names upfront and limiting excessive sacks on Stroud, the health of this offensive line— especially at tackle— is critical.

It'll be worth keeping an eye on both Ersery and Brown throughout their coming week of practice before Week 17, where Houston will be up against another team without two of their starting tackles on a short week in the Los Angeles Chargers.

