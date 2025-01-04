Houston Texans Projected to Lose Star WR to AFC Opponent
When the Houston Texans acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills prior to the 2024 NFL season, he was expected to be a huge impact piece. Unfortunately, a torn ACL ended his year early and he is set to become a free agent following the season.
Diggs ended up playing in eight games this year, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He did make an impact during the games he played, but there is a chance that he could leave town this offseason.
At 31 years old, Diggs still has a couple of good years left in him. The Texans will likely have interest in re-signing him, but there are other teams around the NFL who could make an aggressive offer to him.
The 33rd Team recently took a look at the best potential landing spot for Diggs. They did not name Houston as that landing spot.
Instead, the New England Patriots were named as the best landing spot for Diggs.
"There are a few teams who need that kind of mentality at wide receiver, but the New England Patriots could be a really fun one for Diggs. Drake Maye needs a safety valve, Diggs could set a standard for New England's younger receivers, and he could get a chance at payback against his former Bills team twice a year."
Drake Maye has become one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. Diggs would likely have interest in playing alongside him if the Patriots did come calling with a big offer.
The presence of C.J. Stroud should give the Texans a legitimate chance of bringing Diggs back as well. Diggs seemed very excited to join Houston, but obviously the season did not go as planned.
This is going to be a major situation to keep an eye on for the Texans to begin the offseason. They will have to make a decision on just how much they want to keep Diggs. In order to re-sign him, they will have to open up the checkbook.
Another factor in this situation could be the unknown future of star wideout Tank Dell. After the gruesome leg injury that he suffered, Houston could get more aggressive to keep Diggs. There is no guarantee that Dell will be able to make a comeback.
Stroud needs a legitimate No. 1 target and the Texans may decide that Diggs should be the guy to be that target.
All of that being said, Houston is going to face competition in free agency for Diggs. Bringing him back is a definite option, but it's a scenario that is far from a guarantee.