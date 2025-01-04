Texans Projected to Land Major Impact Defender
The Houston Texans have quite a few areas that they could look to improve during the upcoming NFL offseason. While they have a playoff run ahead of them and are hopeful to surprise the league and make a deep run, the Texans are not quite to the point of being a top-tier Super Bowl contender.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Houston has some work to do.
One area that the team could look to add talent to is on the defensive line. They need a better front and they might just end up targeting that during the 2025 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports has made a projection about who the Texans could look to pursue in the draft.
In a new mock draft, they had Houston selecting Texas A&M star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart with the No. 19 overall pick.
"Last offseason, Houston signed Danielle Hunter after drafting Will Anderson Jr. the prior year. The Texans now plop the uber-talented Shemar Stewart in the middle. DeMeco Ryans has to figure out the offensive woes, but the defense has talent at all three levels."
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Stewart is an intimidating physical presence on the line. He has the size, strength, and athleticism to become a major impact player at the NFL level.
During the 2024 college football season with Texas A&M, Stewart ended up recording 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two defended passes.
Stewart has a lot of developing to do in the coming years. However, he has the raw talent to become a star. The Texans would be wise to pick him up and do their best to develop him to his ceiling.
The 33rd Team took a look at Stewart and had a very intriguing comparison to share for him. They think he's a similar player to Keon White, who currently plays for the New England Patriots.
All of that being said, there is a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. Nothing is set in stone yet as far as draft positioning.
Even though there is a lot that could change, if Stewart happens to be available when Houston is on the clock, he should be under consideration as the selection.