Houston Texans Pull Off WR Trade with AFC South Rival
After missing out on the Deebo Samuel sweepstakes, the Houston Texans have found their next wideout on the trade market.
On Thursday afternoon, The Athletic's NFL Insider, Dianna Russini, reported that the Texans had acquired Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
The 2026 seventh-round selection was originally the Los Angeles Rams' pick. Houston received that pick in the same trade that brought receiver Ben Skowronek to the Texans in 2024. The Rams got Houston's 2026 sixth-rounder in the deal.
A day earlier, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that the Jaguars planned to release Kirk, but Houston was evidently able to make Jacksonville change its mind.
With Stefon Diggs set to hit free agency next week and Tank Dell recovering from a devastating December knee injury where he tore his ACL, MCL, LCL and dislocated his kneecap, Kirk will play alongside Nico Collins, likely in the slot.
Kirk has spent the past three seasons in Jacksonville after signing a four-year, $72 million contract in 2022. While Kirk had a strong first campaign with 1,108 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, his production has declined in each of the past two seasons.
In 2024, Kirk played in just eight games, hauling in 27 catches for 379 yards and one touchdown. The Jaguars struggled as a team, finishing 4-13 on the year.
With one season left on his contract, the Texans will absorb a $16.2 million cap hit. Kirk will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.