REPORT: Houston Texans Pursuing Major Trade with San Francisco 49ers
With Stefon Diggs being an unrestricted free agent and coming off of a torn ACL, the Houston Texans are apparently examining all possibilities to upgrade their wide receiver room.
According to a new report from FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Texans are among the teams attempting to trade for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Schultz wrote on Friday that the Commanders and Texans have "significant interest" in acquiring Samuel and reported that trade talks have progressed in recent days. Schultz added that the Steelers and Broncos have "checked in," but the front-runners to land Samuel appear to be Washington and Houston.
Samuel battled injuries in 2024, finishing with just 670 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. However, Samuel also faced difficult circumstances after the 49ers' lead receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, tore his ACL and MCL, leading defenses to key in on Samuel.
Samuel turned 29 in January, but will likely still be a productive receiver in the coming years. His speed enables him to be used both out wide and in the backfield, and teaming him up with other capable receivers like Houston's Nico Collins and Tank Dell could provide more opportunities for Samuel to get open.
There is one year left on Samuel's contract worth roughly $15.8 million, and the talented wide receiver will likely require a mid-round pick for the 49ers to trade him away.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans knows Samuel from his time with the 49ers. Ryans coached in San Francisco from 2017 to 2022, while Samuel was drafted by the Niners in 2019.
