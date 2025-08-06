Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud Remains Confident in Offense Ahead of Season
As we near the beginning of the 2025 NFL season, the expectations surrounding the Houston Texans continue to grow heading into week one. And while the defense is coming off a remarkable 2024 campaign, the organization is looking for a change on the offensive side of the ball.
When asked about how the offense has looked throughout training camp, quarterback CJ Stroud told reporters on Wednesday that "everything is starting to come a lot easier."
“Everything is starting to come a lot easier, we’re starting to make more plays, know what guys are good at in the scheme and try to fit the guys to do those types of things.” Stroud said. "It's not overnight and our defense has been together for three years almost with a lot of the same guys. They're making calls and checks quicker sometimes than [the offense] can and vise-versa. I think we are the best defense in the league, so it's been hard, but also very great for us to get a good challenge everyday."
While Houston's defense has been prolific under head coach DeMeco Ryans, the offensive side of the ball has gone through its fair share of woes. Stroud put the league on notice after an incredible rookie season in 2023, as he threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, despite the addition of star running back Joe Mixon last offseason, the young quarterback took a step back in production in his second season. This eventually led to former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik being terminated, with Nick Caley taking over the play-calling duties for the 2025 season.
What Caley Brings to the Houston Texans
As the former passing games coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, Caley brings an ample amount of experience under Rams' head coach Sean McVay. The 42-year-old coach led quarterback Matthew Stafford to a productive 2024 season, as the highly-regarded veteran finished with 3,762 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. McVay's coaching tree is becoming a popular hotspot for up-and-coming offensive playcallers, with newly-hired Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Liam Coen being the latest example.
If Caley stays true to the typical McVay game plan, the Texans could see a strong uptick in offensive production this season. Stroud's ability to make any throw and his high IQ will allow for him to be successful under Caley, who utilized a heavy dose of pre-snap motion last season. In addition to Stroud being set up for success, star wide receiver Nico Collins will once again play an important role in Houston's offensive attack this season. The former 2021 third-round pick out of Michigan has proven to be a top receiver in the NFL, which gives Caley a true wide receiver one that can line up anywhere on the field.
The main question surrounding the Texans' offense this season will be the offensive line unit, which saw their best player, Lamery Tunsil, be traded away to the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason. Caley must find a way to get the best out of his front five this season in order for Houston's offense to have a bounce-back season.