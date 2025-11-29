Texans’ C.J. Stroud Looking Forward to First Game Back vs. Colts

The Houston Texans are gearing up to face the Indianapolis Colts this weekend in a must-win divisional matchup, and luckily enough, they are getting star quarterback CJ Stroud back on the field after a three-game absence.

Ahead of Sunday's crucial matchup, Stroud had high praise for the Indianapolis team and fanbase, sharing his excitement about returning to Lucas Oil Stadium for his first game back after his concussion.

"I always love playing in Indy. Great environment, great fanbase. They’ve always been a really good team, really good defense. It’s gonna be cracking, man," Stroud said. "They're gonna be playing hard, we're gonna be playing hard. It's very exciting. Divisional opponent. A great atmosphere. I'm very excited, and it's really cool that I get to come back for this game."

CJ Stroud on the matchup vs the Colts:



“I always love playing in Indy. Great environment, great fanbase. They’ve always been a really good team, really good defense. It’s gunna be cracking.” pic.twitter.com/OQOX94ereQ — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) November 28, 2025

Stroud's domination vs. Colts

It should not shock anyone to hear Stroud excited to face the Colts, as the young quarterback has dominated his matchups against their divisional rival.

Through four games against the Colts in his career, Stroud has averaged 291.8 passing yards per game with seven total touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing nearly 70% of his passes.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Stroud has been much more reserved this season, as aside from an outlier four-touchdown game against the Baltimore Ravens, he has just seven touchdowns and five interceptions on the year. Stroud could certainly benefit from a bounce-back game against the Colts on Sunday, not only to help the Texans secure a much-needed win, but to regain some confidence after missing his last three games.

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Stroud is 3-1 against the Colts in his career and 2-0 in Indianapolis, having not lost to this rival team since the second game of his NFL career.

Of course, the Colts are a much different team than years past, as they are 8-3 and competing for the top seed in the AFC, but a Texans' win on Sunday could completely flip the script.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!