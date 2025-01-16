Houston Texans Receive Another Massive Shot from Notable Analyst
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are looking to pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL playoff history. Heading into Kansas City and knocking off the Chiefs on Saturday would be a major shock.
However, after being completely counted out by the national media last week, the Texans dominated the Los Angeles Chargers to the tune of a 32-12 final score in the Wild Card.
Prior to the game, Rex Ryan called facing Houston a "bye week" for the Chargers. That didn't sit well with the team and clearly did not end up being the case.
While it seemed likely that the national media would learn from its mistake, that has not ended up being the case.
Instead, another notable analyst has thrown a massive shot at the Texans.
Fox Sports analyst and talk show host Nick Wright decided to count Houston out once again. He claimed that this week's matchup will be a "practice" for the Chiefs.
“This is not a bye. It is, however, the Chiefs’ final practice of the year," Wright stated. "The season doesn’t start this Saturday, it starts next Sunday.”
Nothing would feel sweeter to shut up all of the doubters than to head into Kansas City and end Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' hopes of being a three-peat champion.
Beating Kansas City on the road will be much more difficult than Houston winning at home over Los Angeles. However, the defense is more than capable of causing a nightmare for the Chiefs' offense and Stroud is capable of catching fire and putting up big point production.
Should the Texans be favored to pull off the uspet? Of course not, but they also should not be written off as a "practice" game either.
Hopefully, at the very least, Houston can come out and give Kansas City a run for its money. As long as they can compete, they will send a strong message to the media that they're not a team to be written off any longer.
Only time will tell, but the game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN.