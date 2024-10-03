Texans Daily

Texans Release Lofty Injury Report Before Bills Game

The Houston Texans' injury report is quite long after practice on Thursday.

Kade Kimble

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

When it rains, it pours. The Houston Texans' injury report continues to grow before they host the Buffalo Bills in a Week 5 matchup.

The Texans barely scraped by with a win last weekend. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21 behind a game-winning drive led by quarterback C.J. Stroud. They advanced to 3-1 on the season, but they'll need to make a statement against the Bills as they need to return to form to prove to be contenders.

READ MORE: Texans Coach Reveals Injury Updates for Stars

Against the Bills, the Texans have quite a lofty injury report, and it grew on Thursday. Here's how the injury report looked after practice:

DNP:

  • RB Joe Mixon, ankle
  • RB Dameon Pierce, hamstring
  • WR Robert Woods, foot
  • OT Blake Fisher, illness
  • DE Derek Barnett
  • DE Jerry Hughes
  • LB Jake Hansen

LP:

  • OT Laremy Tunsil, ankle
  • WR Tank Dell, chest
  • OL Juice Scruggs, hip
  • S Jimmie Ward, groin
  • DE Dylan Horton, illness

The injury report, as mentioned, is quite full. The club will need as much help as they can get with the Bills roll into town. Buffalo was blown out on Monday Night Football and is dealing with a short week, but they're also looking to prove themselves after being embarrassed on primetime.

The Texans, on the other hand, came away with a win that was much closer than it should have been. They need to prove to be capable of competing at the highest level and taking care of business.

Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce both being injured certainly hurts the backfield, but Cam Akers will continue to step into that role as those two remain sidelined. Seven non-participants is quite steep for Houston, and they need to prioritize getting healthy while it's early in the season.

READ MORE: Texans 'Really Respect' Bills QB Josh Allen

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Follow Kade on Twitter.

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News