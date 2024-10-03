Texans 'Really Respect' Bills QB Josh Allen
The Houston Texans are preparing to face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at home this weekend, and they present a massive challenge for them.
Both teams are entering the contest at 3-1 with some of the league's best quarterbacks in Allen and C.J. Stroud, who shared how much he appreciates and respects his opponent.
"I’m a big fan of his," Stroud said. "Really respect him. Met him this offseason, told him just a lot of respect for what he does. Heck of a football player but of course, yeah, my competitive nature is I want to win my one-on-one. But it’s not an added juice or anything. It’s just another week trying to go 1-0 versus myself. I think whenever I get in my own way is when I play bad or when I don’t play as great as I can. But when I’m focusing on what I’ve got going on, then that’s when I do well. So, I’m just going to focus on me, focus on the Texans and my team and doing well for myself.”
Those sentiments were echoed by head coach DeMeco Ryans, who has the tough responsibility of crafting a game plan to contain him.
"Josh [Allen] is a really big player, 6’5, big tough runner so when they do have the quarterback design runs, whether its sneak or it’s zone read plays," Ryans said. "He is able to fall forward for yards because he is such a physical player. A really tough match up, really respect what he has done in this league and how he has grown as a quarterback and how he has led that team and kept them as a successful team every time they step on the field.”
No team has had a whole lot of success against Allen this season other than the Baltimore Ravens, who gave the Bills their first loss last week. The Texans will likely be diving into that game film this week and applying some of that when they get their crack at the Bills in Week 5.
