Texans Coach Reveals Injury Updates for Stars
The Houston Texans have been pretty banged up over the course of the season so far, and that's been apparent with the amount of injuries that have piled up.
Running back Joe Mixon, who has been out since Week 2, and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who left the team's Week 4 game, have both been dealing with ankle injuries and didn't return to practice to begin the week.
“Yeah, day to day," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We will see tomorrow, see how it goes. We didn’t have those guys out at practice today so we will see tomorrow, see how the rest of the week goes with Laremy and Joe.”
But it isn't all bad news. The Texans saw wide receiver Tank Dell and defensive back Jimmie Ward return to practice after missing the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I am very excited to have Tank [Dell] back," Ryans said. "I definitely missed him last week, Tank is a big time player for us so we missed him. To get him back is huge for our offense and what we are able to do so I am excited to see Tank back out there today and also Jimmie [Ward]. Him being out there, his versatility to help our defense is going to be big for us.”
The Texans need to get as healthy as possible for when they face off against the Buffalo Bills this weekend as the game represents one of the toughest matchups they will have in the upcoming season.
