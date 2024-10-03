Texans Daily

Texans Coach Reveals Injury Updates for Stars

The Houston Texans have a mixed bag of news when it comes to injuries.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have been pretty banged up over the course of the season so far, and that's been apparent with the amount of injuries that have piled up.

Running back Joe Mixon, who has been out since Week 2, and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who left the team's Week 4 game, have both been dealing with ankle injuries and didn't return to practice to begin the week.

“Yeah, day to day," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We will see tomorrow, see how it goes. We didn’t have those guys out at practice today so we will see tomorrow, see how the rest of the week goes with Laremy and Joe.”

READ MORE: Texans Coach Explains C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins Connection

But it isn't all bad news. The Texans saw wide receiver Tank Dell and defensive back Jimmie Ward return to practice after missing the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I am very excited to have Tank [Dell] back," Ryans said. "I definitely missed him last week, Tank is a big time player for us so we missed him. To get him back is huge for our offense and what we are able to do so I am excited to see Tank back out there today and also Jimmie [Ward]. Him being out there, his versatility to help our defense is going to be big for us.”

The Texans need to get as healthy as possible for when they face off against the Buffalo Bills this weekend as the game represents one of the toughest matchups they will have in the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Texans Turning Page Quickly Ahead of Bills Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans' DeMeco Ryans 'Proud' of Rookie DB's Performance

• Texans DE Returns to Practice After Cancer Remission

• Texans' Stefon Diggs Facing Big Rivalry Game Against Bills

Texans Were 'Very Close' to Keenan Allen Trade

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News