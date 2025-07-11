Houston Texans Given Resoundingly Positive Offseason Grade by ESPN
The Houston Texans are poised to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season.
C.J. Stroud is entering his third season and is primed to take a leap in his production after a sophomore slump. On top of that, the Texans should have one of the best defenses, led by a lethal rushing combination of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
However, that's not to say that they didn't enter the 2025 offseason with some clear holes that needed filling. Without Tank Dell for the 2025 season, the Texans added a few pivotal playmakers and also improved their offensive line with the addition of Aireontae Ersery.
That said, ESPN broke down the offseason of all 32 teams and also gave each a grade. The Texans came in at a B+ by columnist Seth Walder.
Here's how he started his section on the Texans, listing the trading of tackle Laremy Tunsil as their biggest move.
"Offensive line play sunk the Texans' offense last season. So naturally, they dealt their best lineman away. It's a move I struggled to assess at the time and still do, given its unorthodox nature. As wild as it seems, I didn't hate it, because the return was strong -- a late third-round pick, a seventh-round pick, a future second-round pick and a swap of fourths," Walder wrote.
Considering only four teams were in the "A" range, having a B+ grade is pretty solid and should be seen as a win for Houston.
Coming off a playoff berth and a Wild Card round win, the Texans will want to improve upon that finish in 2025, and with Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel helping lead the offense, they will hopefully be a more lethal offensive side in 2025. Combine that with an elite defense, and the sky is the ceiling for this team.