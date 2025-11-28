Colts Bracing for Texans’ Dangerous Pass-Rush Duo

While there's really no secret about what's going to be coming after them, the Indianapolis Colts somehow slowing up Houston Texans elite edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. will be quite another challenge entirely.

Both proven sack artists are only gathering steam as the season rolls along; so we find that Colts head coach Shane Steichen is understandably on high alert.

"They got a really freaking good pass rush," Steichen said. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. are as good as they get right now on the edge. ... So, it'll be a hell of a challenge for us."

Daniel Jones Looking to Emphasize Accuracy vs. Texans

Running headlong into what is probably the NFL's best pass rushing tandem comes at the awkward moment, a vital pinch-point when Colts quarterback Daniel Jones looks more like the version of himself which got run out of the New York Giants organization

But against the Texans' ultra-aggressive defense, Jones is fully aware of how he has to turn around his own–– or else he'll face the same dire consequences Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered on TNF.

"I think you have to be accurate. They're bringing pressure and trying to heat you up, Jones explained of the Texans' defense. "Sometimes that happens a bit quicker than you'd expect. You still have to be accurate and find a way to make the play work. I have to do a better job of that."

For as much as Jones has received the message loud and clear–– getting away from the rabid pass rush on the Texans side of the ball has proved difficult for a succession of quarterbacks just recently. Eight sacks materialized against the notoriously strong and free-running Allen, so it stands to reason that Jones' escapability will get severely tested this Sunday.

It could be suggested that the Colts' best strategy might be to attempt to play the long game and let the Texans' pass rush-obsessed defense wear themselves out. That's something that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is bound to know will have been floated as a concept by Steichen and Co. during their own conversations.

So Ryans knows the offensive unit has to double down on doing their job to keep the pass rushers significantly fresh as possible as the game goes along.

"It doesn't necessarily correlate," Ryans admitted about the offense helping the defense. "We still have to do a better job moving the ball in the second half. I don't think our second-half offense was good enough. We have to continue to strive, continue to get better at executing the plays, calling it better. We have to do a much better job."

"Coaches, players, everybody. We got to be able to move the ball way more than we did in the second half if we're going to finish games the right way."

Either way you slice it; successfully unleashing the full fury of Hunter and Anderson is proving to be a winning formula, so expect some heavy doses against the Colts.

