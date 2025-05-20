Texans Daily

Houston Texans Rookie Jaylin Noel's Fiancée Points Out WR's Top Trait

As Jaylin Noel joins the Houston Texans, his fiancée offers a glimpse into the rookie’s receiver's mindset and motivation.

Chris Wilson

Sep 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) attempts to make a tackle during the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Jaylin Noel has yet to play an NFL snap, but he’s already drawing attention for more than just his draft status. As he prepares for his first season, a heartfelt message from his fiancée offered fans a look at the standout trait that defines him both on and off the field.

Captioned in a photograph on Instagram which revealed Noel's new Texans jersey, his fiancée Aliyah Hunter wrote, "Words cannot express how proud I am of this man. He truly is the definition of hard work. Love you so much."

Noel began his college career at Iowa State an under-the-radar three-star recruit and ended it as a Day 2 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The wide receiver's successful NFL journey is a testament to his dedication, preparation, and leadership.

Noel's in-season routine included at least 90 minutes of film study per day. The wide receiver also reportedly attended practices early—before his teammates arrived— to work on timing routes with Iowa State's quarterback group.

When asked about his outstanding combine numbers, Noel stated, “I had put in eight weeks of work leading up to the NFL Combine during the training process. Seeing it pay off through the results was a fantastic feeling."

Noel’s work ethic extended beyond his personal development to influence teammates. As a two-time captain at Iowa State, his leadership was recognized by his teammates and the coaching staff.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell added, "Jaylin, what he's done here in his career has been incredibly impressive. And then to watch his maturity, to attack the moments because when you leave the senior bowl is big. And the moment of being ready for the combine is big. And then how you handle each of those meetings is big. I think he's just knocked it out of the park."

As he begins his NFL career with the Houston Texans, the work ethic noted by his fiancée will be a key factor in Jaylin Noel's professional development and success at the next level.

