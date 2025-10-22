Texans Rookie Returns to Practice After Missing Four Games
The Houston Texans could have some reinforcements on the way on the defensive end in the form of one rookie returning to the field.
According to a team announcement, rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith has returned to practice leading up to the Texans' Week 8 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Smith, a Texans' day two pick from earlier this offseason, has been on the Injured Reserve list for Houston across the past four games due to a hamstring injury. However, with his return to the practice field underway, signs are pointing in the right direction for his return in the near future.
Jaylin Smith Returns to Practice for Texans
Smith was the 98th-overall pick for the Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft out of USC, and has emerged as a nice contributor on the defense in a limited sample size.
While on the field for only two games, Smith a productive piece of the Texans' secondary. He came out to a 74.8 overall grade via Pro Football Focus, ranking top 20 among all eligible cornerbacks through that span, logging 21 total snaps and two tackles vs. the LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After missing a minimum of four games, Smith now could be back in the fold vs. the 49ers, but will have a 21-day practice window in order to get back to full health and return.
Once ready to be officially activated, Smith will join back into a solid Texans secondary that's faced a decent share of injuries across the early portion of the season. However, top two corners Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter appear good to go, filling the rookie in as the third cornerback on the depth chart, right next to veteran Tremon Smith.
Moving forward into the week, there will be names to watch on the Texans' practice report in terms of determining availability for next weekend: wide receivers Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) who could have a chance to miss out of the action.
We'll have a better idea of those two's status, as well as Smith's moving forward in the week. But at least for the rookie, it's certainly good news on his front.