Texans Sign Former Patriots Fullback
The Houston Texans have made an addition to their 53-man roster leading up to their Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans have signed fullback Jakob Johnson to their active roster, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.
Johnson, the 30-year old veteran fullback, was previously on the Texans' practice squad to start the 2025 season, but would be elevated to the gameday roster for Weeks 1 and 2.
However, instead of using his third and final practice squad elevation before Week 3, Houston opts to sign Johnson for the season to the active roster.
Johnson made a highlight play during the Texans' Week 2 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, showing out on special teams with a blocked punt that kept Houston within striking distance in the fourth quarter, though ultimately led to a 19-20 loss to drop the Texans to 0-2 rolling into this weekend vs. Jacksonville.
Johnson, the seven-year league veteran, started his career with the New England Patriots back in 2019, born in Germany, and fullback at Tennessee, came in as an undrafted free agent, where he would stay for three seasons. Johnson then made a stop with the Las Vegas Raiders for two years, and had one season with the New York Giants in 2024.
He then landed with the Texans at the start of the 2025 offseason, and now, rather than being a fixture on the Texans' practice squad, he'll remain both on the 53-man roster and likely active on gamedays moving forward.
With the Texans, Johnson has remained a factor in both special teams and filling in as a blocking tight end on the offensive side.
Houston's tight end room is relatively thin, with just two names in Dalton Schultz and Harrison Bryant, so adding the fullback into the mix for the season gives the offense a bit more flexibility.
Houston's tight end group has suffered from a barrage of injuries just three weeks into the regular season, losing Brevin Jordan and Irv Smith Jr. to season-ending IR, and Cade Stover being placed on the IR, who will be out for at least the next three weeks.
While not an official tight end, Johnson can factor in as a dynamic piece to help bring another dose of depth into the room.