Texans WR Nico Collins Fired Up Over Christian Kirk’s Return
The Houston Texans will get a big injection of playmaking into their offense for Week 3's matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, as starting slot receiver Christian Kirk will be back healthy and in the mix to make his official season debut for his new team against his former home.
It's a notable addition to an offense that has seen its ups and downs throughout the first two weeks of the year. Kirk, the experienced slot, will fill in next to Nico Collins as the likely number two receiver for C.J. Stroud, and perhaps provide a nice offensive boost against their division foes.
For Collins, he's ready to have his slot counterpart in the mix.
"We need that. We need playmakers like that to come back on the team, and I'm glad them boys back," Collins said of Christian Kirk's return. "You don't want your brothers hurt. I'm glad they're back on the field, man, doing what they love. Can't wait to go out in Jacksonville, man, and have fun. It'a homecoming for [Christian Kirk]. Can't wait to go back."
Coincidentally, it's Kirk's first time back on the field since going down with a season-ending injury in Jacksonville while with the Jaguars in 2024, and now he makes his return to the same field, but donning a Texans jersey in his debut.
Before going down with his collarbone injury in 2024, Kirk played in eight games with totals of 27 receptions, 379 yards and a touchdown, good for nearly 50 receiving yards per game.
Bringing in Kirk next to Collins should provide a nice step forward for the passing game. Not only will Kirk himself fill in with those slot targets, but it'll also free up the Texans' number-one wideout to have less attention from opposing defenses.
Collins still has to capitalize on his opportunities, but he knows Kirk's playmaking ability certainly makes a big difference for this offense as well.
"I gotta take advantage of my opportunities, continue to get open, but having CK back is a blessing with what he can do in the slot, great separation; he's a playmaker, man. It's what he do," Collins continued. "Definitely blessed to have him back... Can't wait to go out in Jacksonville on the road, division game, and going to go out and have fun."
It's a critical game for the Texans this weekend in Jacksonville. Perhaps Kirk can be the spark Stroud and this offense needs to get on the board with their first win of the season.