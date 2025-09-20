How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Jaguars: TV Channel, Betting Odds
The Houston Texans are on for their third contest of the 2025 NFL season, facing their first divisional foe of the year in the Jacksonville Jaguars, where they'll try to get a win on the board after back-to-back losses in Weeks 1 and 2.
The Texans travel to Jacksonville in this one on a short week, fresh off their narrow MNF loss vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Jaguars will be attempting to redeem themselves from their own loss in Week 2, as they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-31. A win this weekend is crucial for Houston, hoping to avoid dropping to a lowly 0-3 and remaining pinned to last place in the AFC South.
Here's how to tune into the action for Week 3:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date/Time: Sunday, September 21st @ 12 PM CST
- Where: Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
- Television: CBS
- Stream: NFL+
- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
Betting Lines
- Spread: Houston +1.5 (-112), Jacksonville -1.5 (-108)
- Favorite Moneyline: Jacksonville -125
- Underdog Moneyline: Houston +105
- Total: 43.5
- Total Over Odds: -110
- Total Under Odds: -110
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Reports
Here's the final injury reports released from each team following their third and final practices:
Houston Texans
CB Jaylin Smith: OUT (hamstring)
Jacksonville Jaguars
OL Ezra Cleveland: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
OL Wyatt Milum: OUT (knee)
The Texans enter this one with a relatively clean slate in terms of injuries. Wide receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios are both active after missing the first two weeks of the season, and starting center Jake Andrews is back in the mix after missing Week 2.
Rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith projects to be the only inactive for Houston, missing his first game of the season.
As for the Jaguars, their injuries vs. Houston reside on the offensive line, with guards Ezra Cleveland and Wyatt Milum being banged up, but star receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is ready to go with no injury designation after facing questions earlier in the week about his wrist.