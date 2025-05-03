Houston Texans Rookie RB Receives Strong Take Ahead of First NFL Season
If the Houston Texans were looking for an underrated back, they got one in Woody Marks. Marks was a standout back at USC, having played at Mississippi State for four seasons prior to becoming a Trojan.
He ended the season with 1,133 rushing yards and 47 receptions for another 321 receiving yards. It was a dominant season, one that clearly showed his playmaking ability. While USC didn't accomplish much as a team, Marks certainly put on a show on a weekly basis. Marks performed well at the NFL Combine too which definitely helped his draft stock. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash and had a 9-foot-11 broad jump.
With the lack of confidence in a running back's ability to stay healthy throughout a career and impact the game on their own, the position typically doesn't get enough value in drafts, so Marks slide to the fourth round. The Texans wouldn't let him go any further, and his speed may have been one key reason why.
Listen to this take by Brett Kollmann, talking about just how fast Marks is and the potential he has, both on the Texans and for those intrigued by fantasy football sleepers.
Marks may not get many touches as a rookie. The Texans will undoubtedly still lean heavily on Joe Mixon as the lead rusher and then also find some snaps for Dameon Pierce as well.
However, if one thing is certain about the back, the potential is there for Marks to be a star one day. He's clearly impressed many who have seen him in person, and the offseason workouts and rookie training camp should add to his film.
If he can find that speed and playmaking that Kollmann talks about at the NFL level, he could be the next great Texans' back. With Pierce on the last year of his deal, Marks may also be a little insurance policy should they lose their No. 2 back next offseason.