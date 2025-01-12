Texans Score Pick-Six TD on Massive Justin Herbert Mistake
The Houston Texans started off today's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers very slow. It took them most of the first half to score their first point, which came on a touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud just before halftime.
Now, they are firing on all cylinders and are giving themselves a very strong chance to win and advance.
In the third quarter with 13 seconds left, the Texans' defense came through with a massive play. Leading by a score of 13-6, Eric Murray picked off Justin Herbert and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 20-6.
Take a look at the crucial play for yourself:
Coming into today's game, the plan was clear for the Houston defense. They wanted to put pressure on Herbert and force him to make quick decisions. Forcing a turnover or two was key.
So far, the Texans have been able to execute that game plan.
Houston has only sacked Herbert twice, but they have made him feel quite a bit of pressure. They have also picked him off twice, which is a huge reason why they hold a 14-point lead.
With just a quarter remaining, Houston should be smelling blood in the water. They just need to continue executing the game plan that they have executed at a nearly perfect level to this point.
Hopefully, the defense will be able to keep the pressure up on Herbert. Offensively, C.J. Stroud and company simply need to be able to move the football, run the clock, and put a few more points up on the board.
DeMeco Ryans and the Texans are closing in on what would be a major upset, at least from what the national media was saying ahead of today's matchup.