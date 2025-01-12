Houston Texans Score Wild Two-Point Conversion on Blocked PAT
The Houston Texans have turned things up a notch in the second half of their AFC Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
After a very slow first half, the Texans have looked dominant in the second half thus far. While the game isn't over, fans could not be more excited about what they're seeing.
Unfortunately, in the fourth quarter after extending their lead to 23-6, Houston gave up a monster 86-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Ladd McConkey. However, what happened next was absolutely insane.
Following the touchdown, the Chargers lined up to kick the PAT. The Texans were able to get through and block the kick.
Not only did they block the kick, but D'Angelo Ross picked the football up and returned it into the end zone. For those who don't know, that resulted in a two-point conversion for the Texans.
Take a look at the wild play for yourself:
Houston has been playing so well in the second half that even when Los Angeles scores a touchdown they can make something out of it.
Due to the returned two-point conversion, the Texans extended their lead again to 25-12. They simply continue making big plays on defense and special teams.
Coming into today's game, Houston was not being given much of a chance to beat the Chargers. They clearly took that personal and came out looking to prove a point.
While the offense has not played at an elite level, the defense and special teams have carried the load.
Obviously, there is still plenty of football left to be played, but the Texans are in a really good position. Now, they simply need to take care of business and close the game out.