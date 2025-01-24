Houston Texans Should Pursue This Blockbuster WR Trade
The Houston Texans could use some help at the wide receiver position this offseason. Bringing in another elite weapon for C.J. Stroud would be a very wise investment for the franchise.
One of the first decisions of the offseason for the Texans will be what to do with star free agent wideout Stefon Diggs.
Diggs was acquired in a big trade last offseason. Unfortunately, he ended up tearing his ACL during the season and will enter free agency. At 31 years old, there is a strong chance that Houston could end up letting him walk in free agency.
If that is the direction they decide to go, they need to replace him.
Tank Dell could very well end up missing the 2025 season. He suffered a gruesome leg injury as well. Who could the Texans target to bring in a legitimate top wideout for Stroud?
How about a trade for Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown?
Over the last couple of years, there have been multiple instances when it was clear that Brown has not been hapy with the Eagles. This season, those issues have become even more apparent.
Due to those problems, rumors have started to run rampant about Brown potentially being made available for trade.
Should that end up happening, Houston should be at the front of the line trying to acquire him. Brown would be the kind of No. 1 target that Stroud has been needing.
Acquiring Brown would not be cheap. It could even cost the Texans their first round pick. If that is the asking price, Houston should strongly consider paying it.
They're not going to get a better player with their current first round selection. They're also not going to have a chance to find a wide receiver who is 27 years old and as good as Brown is in free agency, unless they swing big and bring Tee Higgins onboard.
With the Texans badly wanting to win and compete for a championship, making a move for Brown could be the addition that helps them take a giant step towards that goal.
All of that being said, this is just an idea. There is a very good chance that Houston won't have any interest in pursuing a trade for Brown. However, if Philadelphia makes him available, the Texans should consider it.