Texans Daily

Texans Showing Interest in Top OT Prospect

The Houston Texans are eyeing some reinforcements in the trenches for this year’s draft.

Jared Koch

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are bringing in an intriguing offensive line prospect in the weeks leading up to this year’s draft.

According to KRPC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans are meeting with William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant as a part of their top-30 visits. Grant stands out as a likely day-two pick and could be a prime candidate to watch for one of Houston’s four top-100 selections.

The Texans have made sure to dabble into their fair share of offensive line moves this offseason, and adding another young candidate on the front lines during this month’s draft would follow suit in that trend.

Grant, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound tackle has the chance to develop into a strong piece onto Houston’s offensive trenches, possessing great speed and technical skills for the position. He’s a three-year collegiate starter, emerging as one of the best FCS tackles during his 41 starts.

Houston did make a couple of additions at tackle on both sides this offseason with Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, but both stand on one-year deals without much answers past the 2025 season. Perhaps with a year of development and progression in the Texans’ offensive scheme, Grant could be the much-needed long-term option this unit needs.

The Texans will finalize their draft plans once the events kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Texans Predicted to Make Head-Turning NFL Draft Decision

MORE: Texans Linked to Former All-Pro to Help C.J. Stroud

MORE: Texans Pro Bowler Lands Worrisome Take After Huge Deal

MORE: Texans Have Glaring Hole That Isn't Getting Enough Attention

MORE: Could New NFL Rules Land Texans on 'Hard Knocks'?

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News