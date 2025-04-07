Texans Showing Interest in Top OT Prospect
The Houston Texans are bringing in an intriguing offensive line prospect in the weeks leading up to this year’s draft.
According to KRPC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans are meeting with William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant as a part of their top-30 visits. Grant stands out as a likely day-two pick and could be a prime candidate to watch for one of Houston’s four top-100 selections.
The Texans have made sure to dabble into their fair share of offensive line moves this offseason, and adding another young candidate on the front lines during this month’s draft would follow suit in that trend.
Grant, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound tackle has the chance to develop into a strong piece onto Houston’s offensive trenches, possessing great speed and technical skills for the position. He’s a three-year collegiate starter, emerging as one of the best FCS tackles during his 41 starts.
Houston did make a couple of additions at tackle on both sides this offseason with Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, but both stand on one-year deals without much answers past the 2025 season. Perhaps with a year of development and progression in the Texans’ offensive scheme, Grant could be the much-needed long-term option this unit needs.
The Texans will finalize their draft plans once the events kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Predicted to Make Head-Turning NFL Draft Decision
MORE: Texans Linked to Former All-Pro to Help C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans Pro Bowler Lands Worrisome Take After Huge Deal
MORE: Texans Have Glaring Hole That Isn't Getting Enough Attention