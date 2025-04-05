Texans Pro Bowler Lands Worrisome Take After Huge Deal
The Houston Texans signed Danielle Hunter to a one-year, $35.6 million contract extension this offseason, which tacking another season on to the two-year pact he signed with the Texans last year.
While the general reaction to Hunter's deal was mostly positive considering the veteran racked up 46 tackles and 12 sacks en route to his fifth Pro Bowl appearance, there are some who wonder if Houston may have bitten off more than it can chew.
Cem Yolbulan of House of Houston feels that the Texans' decision to extend Hunter may backfire, and he provided some pretty solid reasoning to support his claim.
"At the same time, he will turn 31 during the season and is now the second-highest-paid pass rusher in the league after Myles Garrett," Yolbulan wrote. "He also has a void year in 2027, which will count as $20.4 million against the team's salary cap after his contract expires. As good as he has been in his first season as a Texan, that is a big risk to take."
Hunter certainly showed no signs of slowing down in 2024, as he registered an 82.7 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus and has been one of the best pass rushers in football for quite some time.
But it's entirely fair to have some questions about a player on the wrong side of 30 who also has a checkered injury history. Remember: the LSU product missed all of 2020 as a result of a herniated disc in his neck and then suffered a torn pectoral muscle the following year.
For now, though, it's nice to see the Texans doubling down on a defense that was on of the league's stingiest this past season.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Have Glaring Hole That Isn't Getting Enough Attention
MORE: Could New NFL Rules Land Texans on 'Hard Knocks'?
MORE: Analyst's 'Dream' NFL Draft Scenario for Texans is a Weird One
MORE: NFL Exec Praises Texans for Bold Offseason Trade