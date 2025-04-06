Texans Linked to Former All-Pro to Help C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans have not provided quarterback C.J. Stroud with a whole lot of help this offseason, neither in terms of weapons nor protection.
However, there are still some options available for the Texans, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has identified a very intriguing candidate still remaining on the free-agent market: offensie lineman Brandon Scherff.
"The Texans could afford to add even more depth to their line after surrendering 54 sacks in 2024," Knox wrote. "Brandon Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowler who started all 17 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season."
Scherff, who played his collegiate football at the University of Iowa, was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
He enjoyed a spectacular run in Washington, making five trips to the Pro Bowl while also earning a First-Team All-Pro selection during his seven-year stay in the nation's capital.
Scherff then signed with the Jaguars in 2022, and while he has not exactly lived up to expectations in Jacksonville, he has at least been solid and durable, having played in every game since joining the club. Interestingly enough, that comes after a stretch in which he dealt with injury issues for five consecutive campaigns with the Commanders.
The 33-year-old may not be the same player he once was, but he remains a very viable option for a Houston squad that is in desperate need of help in the trenches.
Of course, the Texans can turn to the NFL Draft for help, and while they may still do that, it would certainly help to add a seasoned veteran like Scherff.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Pro Bowler Lands Worrisome Take After Huge Deal
MORE: Texans Have Glaring Hole That Isn't Getting Enough Attention
MORE: Could New NFL Rules Land Texans on 'Hard Knocks'?
MORE: Analyst's 'Dream' NFL Draft Scenario for Texans is a Weird One