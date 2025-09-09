Texans Sign DT to 1-Year Extension
The Houston Texans have signed one of their defensive tackles to a new extension just one game deep into the 2025 NFL season.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have signed defensive tackle Tommy Togiai to a one-year extension. The contract is worth up to $5 million, keeping him on the roster through the 2026 season.
Togiai was ruled out as a healthy scratch during the Texans' season opener vs. the LA Rams, but the Houston brass has seemingly liked what they've seen from the 25-year-old since being with the team in 2024 enough to ink him into a fresh contract.
It's a significant pay raise for Togiai, too. Compared to the current deal the defensive tackle is signed to, that being a $1.17 million contract for the 2025 season, it shows just by the numbers, Houston values what the promising 25-year-old defender can bring to the table for this year and next.
Togiai, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started his career with the Cleveland Browns, where he would spend the first two years of his career, playing in 18 total games and starting in two. In those two seasons, he had 29 combined tackles, a sack, and two passes defended, mostly as a rotational piece in the defensive trenches.
He would then have stints on the practice squad of both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and 2024, but wouldn't end up sticking on either.
In 2024, he'd eventually find his way to the Texans' practice squad, play two games for Houston in the regular season, and even had two appearances within Houston's postseason action in 2024. Now, he's officially solidified an NFL home he can stick in for the next couple of seasons.
Togiai's calling card is his standout strength. The 25-year-old logged a bench press of 225 pounds 40 times at the 2021 NFL Combine, also having an impressive 700-pound squat to his name.
For now, Togiai sits behind the Texans' starters on the interior of the defensive line in Mario Edwards Jr. and Sheldon Rankins. We'll see if he gets a chance to make his 2025 debut on Monday once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Houston for each's first primetime showing of the new season.