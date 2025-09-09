Texans NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 2
The Houston Texans fell short of a 1-0 start to open their season following their road loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 9-14. While the defense looked stout against a Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay-led offense, on the other side of the ball, things tended to sputter, and thus, leave the Texans winless heading back home for Monday Night Football.
Hope is far from lost for the Texans' 2025 season, but with one week of action under their belt and a new batch of power rankings releasing across various outlets, the national consensus around Houston seems to have shifted ever so slightly after getting a first look at this reformed roster.
Here's a roundup of a bundle of NFL power rankings to measure just how the Texans are viewed after starting their new season off 0-1.
Sports Illustrated: 19th
Last week: 16th
The Texans enter as the third best team in SI's national power rankings, three spots below where they began the season.
"Here’s my question leftover from the weekend: was the Rams defense as good as I thought, or is the C.J. Stroud hangover just lingering a bit? My guess: a lot of teams aren’t going to show this Texans offensive line this much trouble. Look at how much work Stroud had to do on completions, nevermind the pressures that really affected his throws." –– Conor Orr
ESPN: 16th
Last week: 12th
A drop of four spots for the Texans from last week, but ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime still had some positive reviews for Nick Chubb in his debut for Houston.
"Chubb ran well in his Texans debut with 60 rushing yards on 13 carries. Compared with the other newcomers, the former All-Pro running back made a noticeable impact on the game with two runs over 10 yards and a positive EPA on seven rushes, per NFL Next Gen Stats. As the Texans continue to mesh within new coordinator Nick Caley's offense, having a reliable run game will ease the transition for quarterback C.J. Stroud." –– DJ Bien-Aime
Bleacher Report: 16th
Last week: 12th
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton points out the offensive struggles that led to the Texans dropping four spots.
"The Houston Texans offense expectedly looked out of sorts. Guard Ed Ingram didn't suit up because of an abdominal injury. Left tackle Cam Robinson and center Jake Andrews suffered injuries; the former returned, but the latter missed most of the second half. The Texans could be in trouble if the coaching staff has to keep moving bodies around across the offensive line."
"On top of that, their top running back, Joe Mixon, is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and they have a first-time offensive play-caller. Houston needs time to figure out its offense." –– Moe Moton
CBS: 19th
Last week: 15th
The lowest ranking of this roundup, CBS didn't hold back on their concerns for the Texans after just one week.
"The offense didn't do much against the Rams with the offensive line again a problem. That unit has to be better for C.J. Stroud." –– Pete Prisco
FOX: 14th
Last week: 12th
FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano wonders if the Texans' offensive qualms from last season are still lingering into this year's unit.
"What the heck was that? The playoffs were supposed to signal that C.J. Stroud had shaken off his sophomore slump. Then he goes 19 of 27 for 188 yards, no TDs and an interception in a 14-9 loss to the Rams? Was last year not a fluke?" –– Ralph Vacchiano
USA TODAY: 17th
Last week: 16th
USA Today's Nate Davis gave credit to the defense after a strong day, but still points out the glaring mistakes on the other end of the field.
"Their defense, anchored by DEs Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., should be one of the league's best and looked the part Sunday. But how long can it compensate for an offense, one that didn't find the end zone in Week 1, with this many prevalent issues?" –– Nate Davis
Yahoo!: 17th
Last week: 17th
No movement from the prior week on Yahoo!'s end, but still similar concerns for the offense.
"The Texans’ issues shouldn’t be surprising. They have a bad offensive line, and aside from Nico Collins, are thin at the skill positions. Houston's defense is very good, but it might not matter that much if its offense can’t block or make any plays in the passing game." –– Frank Schwab