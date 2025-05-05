Houston Texans Single Biggest 2025 Question Surrounds This Position Group
The Houston Texans should be poised to be among the best teams in the NFL this upcoming season, especially if they're able to build on their success from a year ago. While Tank Dell might miss most of the year, the team still has a plethora of elite offensive playmakers to make life easier on C.J. Stroud.
They made it a priority to add weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting wide receivers with two of their first three picks and using all three on the offensive side of the ball. However, just like all teams, they are going to have some clear holes that could be filled, or at least be monitored as the offseason continues.
In breaking down the one question surrounding every NFL team, CBS Sports touched on what the Texans' biggest concern is. If you guessed the offensive line, you would've hit the nail on the head. That's exactly where analyst CBS Sports Cody Benjamin turned when looking at the Texans immediate need.
"C.J. Stroud got some new pass catchers in Christian Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but his 2024 regression was largely due to discomfort in the pocket. With Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green gone, it'll be up to new faces like Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson to keep the quarterback upright," Benjamin wrote.
Stroud's numbers took a hit last season, partially due to him being under pressure more often than as a rookie. However, his play mixed with an incredibly good defense, still had the Texans earning a home playoff game and eventually making it to the divisional round as well.
Houston tried to enhance its offense line in the draft as well, taking tackle Aireontae Ersery, but whether or not that addition will be enough to really drastically improve the line is still up in the air. The Texans are going to be heavy favorites to win the AFC South again, but they're going to need to buy Stroud more time if they want to make a deep playoff run.